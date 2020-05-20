Trump says he is considering ban on flights from Brazil

US President Donald Trump said he is considering a ban on flights from Brazil due to the spread of COVID-19, Reuters reported.
“We are considering it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
“I don’t want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators. ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it,” Trump added.
Brazil has 271,628 confirmed cases. The death toll has reached 7,971.
The US government has announced that it is offering Brazil $ 3 million to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19. Trump's administration has already pledged $ 950,000 to Brazil to fight the pandemic. Resources will be used in 79 emergency centers for COVID-19, laboratories, and the healthcare system of 13 border cities.