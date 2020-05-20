News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
WB says about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19 pandemic
WB says about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19 pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

WB president David Malpass said about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19 pandemic, The Week reported.

"The pandemic and shutdown of advanced economies could push as many as 60 million people into extreme poverty -- erasing much of the recent progress made in poverty alleviation,” World Bank President David Malpass told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.

"The World Bank Group has moved quickly and decisively to establish emergency response operations in 100 countries, with mechanisms that allow other donors to rapidly expand the programmes," he said. 

The WB offers $ 160 billion in grants and low-interest loans to help poor countries cope with the crisis. Malpass said 100 countries, with 70% of the world's population, have already received emergency funding.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos