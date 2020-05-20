Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's former aide’s son to be punished for cigarette scandal

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The cigarette scandal may find several target persons guilty, whereas the big "sharks" will again dodge punishment.

According to our information, the SRC [State Revenue Committee] is now busy "searching" for the culprits and organizing a public punishment.

An internal investigation has been launched, in connection with which we have made an inquiry to the SRC and will publish it as soon as we receive the answer.

However, according to preliminary information, not Shushanik Nersisyan, the SRC deputy chair on customs, but Tigran Zakaryan, the head of the customs office of Zvartnots Airport, the head of the Western Customs Department, will be punished.

The latter is the son of [ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan's assistant Martin Zakaryan. In April 2018, Martin Zakaryan was relieved of his post of assistant by Serzh Sargsyan's decree.

So, kill two birds with one stone. They will get rid of both "Serzh's remnant" and will show the fight against cigarette smuggling.