Ecuador closing embassies and state companies to save funds during economic crisis
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

In a televised speech that was also broadcast on radio stations, President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno said the country is closing some of its embassies and state companies to save funds during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ecuador will recall its ambassadors to Iran, Nicaragua and Malaysia and will close its consulates in the Mexican city of Tapachula and the Venezuelan city of Valencia.

Earlier, Ecuador had closed its diplomatic representations in Algeria, Nigeria, Belarus, Ethiopia and Angola.
