Armenia Ombudsman responds to Facebook user's comment on Tatevik Revazian

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“I just saw the absolutely inacceptable, inhuman and unlawful comment that someone had posted about Tatevik Revazian and her newborn daughter.
The comment is completely hate speech and the most strictly condemnable phenomenon with statements that absolutely violate the dignity of a person and a woman who has become a mother.
What is even more absolutely condemnable is the hate towards a newborn child.
Such phenomena must be ruled out and extirpated, and such people must be held strictly liable.
I would like to ask social network users to not use the comment of this person in their comments in order to not disseminate hate speech and to not popularize this person even more.
The Human Rights Defender will take all measures within the limits of its competence, and this issue will be in my focus.
I will provide information about the actions taken in the morning.”
The Ombudsman’s comment comes after a Facebook user used swear words against head of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazian and her newborn daughter.