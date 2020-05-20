Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were men aged 65, 68, 78

YEREVAN. – As of May 20, 11:00 AM, 5271 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 2419 recoveries and 67 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Twitter on Wednesday.
“2758 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 44071 tests have been completed.
Thus, we have 230 new cases and 255 recoveries.
Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 78 (male), 65 (female) and 68 (male) years old and had pre-existing chronic diseases.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 27,” the ministry added.