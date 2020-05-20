News
Wednesday
May 20
News
Armenia Police: Assemblies prohibited during state of emergency
Armenia Police: Assemblies prohibited during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Recently, there was news posted on the Internet calling on owners and employees of restaurants and halls for ceremonies, singers, musicians, masters of ceremonies, chefs, waiters and other professionals to hold an assembly.

The Police of Armenia remind that the government’s decision prohibits the organizing, conduct of and participation in assemblies during the state of emergency.

The Police of Armenia also call on citizens to not violate the requirements of the government decision and states that any violation will entail legal consequences.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
