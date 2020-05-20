Armenia economy minister attends Eurasian Economic Union videoconference

The regular working meeting of the members of the Council for the Agroindustrial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) took place via videoconference.
The even brought together members of this council, including the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan; as well as member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board and Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture, Artak Kamalyan.
They discussants conferred on the general principles and approaches of ensuring food security of the EEU member states, as well as the prospects for the development of organic agriculture within this organization.
At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold the next meeting of the aforementioned council in the second half of this year in Belarus.