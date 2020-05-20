Tert.am: Man tries to attack Armenia deputy PM

YEREVAN. – According to Tert.am, an incident took place Tuesday in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation.
A man waiting outside the government building quickly approached Avinyan, talked to him, shouted at him, and tried to attack him.
Subsequently, the police on duty at the government building took this person to a police station, then he was taken to a mental health facility.
The citizen said that he had known Avinyan for a long time, and now he had something to say to him.
When asked about this incident, Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson of the deputy PM, said: "It’s just that one of the citizens in front of the building shouted loudly while [Avinyan was] entering the government [building]. Nothing else was recorded; it was not even an incident."
According to Tert.am’s information, this man was discharged from the mental health facility.