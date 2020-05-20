PM: Georgia no longer needs state of emergency and curfew

A state of emergency will be lifted in Georgia since May 22, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, certain restrictions will be extended in the country aimed at preventing the COVID-19 spread. The PM also called on citizens to abide by the restrictions and recommendations of specialists even after the lifting of the state of emergency, News Georgia reported.
In the meantime, the Georgian government proposes amendments to the legislation that will allow introducing restrictive measures without declaring a state of emergency in the country and without the approval of the parliament.