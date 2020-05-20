Armenia Police call on citizens to not greet relatives at airport

Some citizens of Armenia are rushing to the airport to greet their relatives at the hours of arrivals of planes arriving in Armenia from different countries.
In this regard, the Police of Armenia have made the following announcement:
“The Police of Armenia would like to remind that the citizens who have arrived in Armenia from different countries are escorted to places for isolation in buses, meaning there is no opportunity or need for their relatives to greet them. The Police of Armenia call on citizens to stay at home in order to avoid accumulations of people and due to health security considerations.”