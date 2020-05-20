Armenian parliamentary committee's discussions were ineffective

Medical institutions can be privatized when the requirements for their main activities are initially determined. This is what Head of the State Property Management Committee at the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Narek Babayan declared during the session of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly today.
The representatives of the ministry actually proposed to the deputies to provide the government with the opportunity to solve the issue of privatization of medical institutions independently. However, this sparked many questions and doubts among the deputies of the Prosperous Armenia Party and even the My Step Alliance. As a result, the discussion was postponed.