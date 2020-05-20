Armenia Ombudsman's Office to explore grounds for apprehension of Adekvad Union members

Based on several alarms sounded to the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, by the assignment of the Ombudsman, rapid reaction groups have left for the central police station and the Marash district police station.
“The rapid reaction groups will hold personal talks with the apprehended citizens and will explore the grounds for their apprehension and the protection of their rights,” the press release of the Office of the Human Rights Defender reads.
As reported earlier, member of Adekvad Union Artur Danielyan and his supporters were taken to the police station.