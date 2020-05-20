Judge in Singapore sentences man to death via Zoom video-call

A judge in Singapore has sentenced a man to death via a Zoom video-call for his role in a drug deal.
“The hearing was conducted through video-conferencing for the safety of all involved in the proceedings,” a spokesperson for the Supreme Court of Singapore said, citing the restrictions imposed to minimize spread of the coronavirus.
This was the first criminal case where a death sentence was pronounced by remote hearing in Singapore, the spokesperson added. Rights groups have criticized the use of video-calls for capital punishment verdicts.