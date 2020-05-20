Armenia opposition union head: They demand us to prove that PM's relatives are involved in smuggling

YEREVAN. – Artur Danielyan, head of the opposition Adeqvat union of Armenia, on Wednesday was summoned to the terrorism and extremism division of the police special department to prove that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's relatives have something to do with the recent smuggling. Danielyan, while leaving the aforesaid department, informed the journalists about this.
"It was another circus performance organized by the authorities. In this case, the main purpose of this ‘magic’ was to put on the public the burden of proving the Prime Minister being a ‘camel.’ (…). It was about the illegal import of cigarettes and diamonds. In fact, we [Armenia] have planes in several countries, we have smuggled cargo, we have a lot of reports about it, [but] for some reason the [country’s] law enforcement agencies don't question the employees of the cargo terminal, the pilots, the customs officers who allowed that cigarette to leave Armenia without excise [stamps], but, rather, they have summoned for questioning the Facebook users who recorded that it had happened," he said, ion particular.
Danielyan noted that the incumbent Armenian authorities were not taking any political steps and did not want to find out the culprits.
He stated that he did not give any account at the aforesaid police special department.
To note, a short while ago, police apprehended about 20 members of Adeqvat union.