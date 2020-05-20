US Chamber of Commerce warns against overdoing major effort underway to rip US supply chains out of China

The US Chamber of Commerce warned the government of the country against overdoing a major effort underway to rip US supply chains out of China amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.
According to them, such steps could harm the economy.
“Protecting the resiliency of our supply chain doesn’t have to mean reshoring all production in the United States,” Chamber Chief Executive Thomas Donohue told an online conference.
He did not rule out that the country may need to increase domestic production in some sectors, but it is necessary to maintain a significant place in the American economy for the global supply chain.
President Donald Trump had earlier promised to return production to the country from abroad, but the COVID-19 pandemic and fears of dependence on Chinese imports triggered a new wave of discussion on this issue.
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox News that securing domestic production in mission-critical industries was a truly important priority for Trump and his team and continues to be discussed.
But the Chamber of Commerce nevertheless warns against rash steps, and states that moving production facilities to the US from abroad will be a costly and time-consuming process, while the accumulation of essential goods will be more cost-effective, Euronews reported.
They worry that extending “Buy American” rules to boost government purchases of medicines and medical equipment in the US that could provoke a response from China and other countries and jeopardize the supply of face masks and ventilation devices, which are extremely necessary for Americans.
Donohue himself is sure: the lion's share of the deficit was caused by a huge increase in demand for these goods, and not by an excessive dependence on supplies from China.