News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
WHO says Russia enters 'stabilization phase' of COVID-19 situation
WHO says Russia enters 'stabilization phase' of COVID-19 situation
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

The slowdown in the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Russia indicates that the situation in the country has entered a "stabilization phase," World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS.

However, according to her, it is necessary to achieve a further reduction in the number of new infections, since it is still far from a complete victory over the disease.

"It seems that the country is at the stage of stabilization," the WHO official said.

The representative of WHO noted that to maintain a positive trend towards a decline in the number of infections, it was critical to continue to comply with the restrictions introduced to fight the disease.

"This is a very sensitive phase that requires further observing physical distancing (even in case of lifting some restrictions), careful hand hygiene, the identification of cases, their testing, treatment and isolation," she pointed out.

According to TASS, 308,705 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 85,392 patients having recovered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Kotayk Province reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Armenia’s Kotayk Province has reported...
 US Ambassador has good news for Armenia
On May 21 at 4 p.m. US Ambassador to Armenia...
 7 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Armenian factory producing construction gloves and face masks
Chobanyan assured that face masks haven’t...
 UK Captain Tom Moore awarded knighthood for fundraising to fight COVID-19
Capt Tom's "fantastic fundraising broke records...
 Armenia economy minister attends Eurasian Economic Union videoconference
The regular working meeting of the members of the council for the EEU agroindustrial policy…
 Armenian police apprehend protesters near government building, including actor
Deputies of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos