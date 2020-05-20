WHO says Russia enters 'stabilization phase' of COVID-19 situation

The slowdown in the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Russia indicates that the situation in the country has entered a "stabilization phase," World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS.
However, according to her, it is necessary to achieve a further reduction in the number of new infections, since it is still far from a complete victory over the disease.
"It seems that the country is at the stage of stabilization," the WHO official said.
The representative of WHO noted that to maintain a positive trend towards a decline in the number of infections, it was critical to continue to comply with the restrictions introduced to fight the disease.
"This is a very sensitive phase that requires further observing physical distancing (even in case of lifting some restrictions), careful hand hygiene, the identification of cases, their testing, treatment and isolation," she pointed out.
According to TASS, 308,705 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 85,392 patients having recovered.