Armenia government wants to help citizens who aren't in demand in labor market

During a discussion on the bill on making amendments to the Law on Employment held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Smbat Sagiyan said the bill grants additional powers to the Government of Armenia and state employment agencies.
According to him, in terms of provision of jobs, priority should be given to the applications submitted by children staying at orphanages, participants of military operations, as well as people who have lost close ones during military operations. “This also concerns military pensioners who have significant experience in military service,” Sagiyan said, adding that the employment programs need to be geared towards these citizens and that the government will provide the applicants with more job opportunities.
The parliamentary committee approved the bill after discussions.