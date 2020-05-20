Sasna Tsrer armed group case Yerevan court hearing is rescheduled

YEREVAN. – The trial of the criminal case of the ten members of the Sasna Tsrer armed group, which resumed Wednesday at a Yerevan court of first instance, has been rescheduled.
But several defendants and a defendant's attorney were not in attendance.
The defense motioned to reschedule this court hearing due to the current situation in Armenia because of COVID-19, and to adjourn it until the end of the current respective state of emergency in the country.
The defendants in attendance, however, stated that they were against the adjournment of this court session.
But the presiding judge said the hearing was adjourned, but the defendants currently not in attendance would be obligated to attend the next court hearing.
Currently, defendants Armen Bilyan and Smbat Barseghyan, who are charged with murdering police officers, are still in custody.
After the revolution in Armenia in 2018, and based on the personal pledges submitted by MPs, the pretrial measure of custody that was in force for seven other members was commuted and they were released, while Sasna Tsrer member Pavel Manukyan was set free on a 1mn-dram bail.
In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan and held hostages, but later surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers, however, were killed during the two-week standoff.
Criminal charges have been brought against 32 people in connection with this incident and related developments.