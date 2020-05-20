UK Captain Tom Moore awarded knighthood for fundraising to fight COVID-19

The UK 100-year-old veteran Tom Moore, who helped raise almost 33 million pounds to fight coronavirus, will be awarded a knighthood, BBC reported noting the PM's special nomination.
The war veteran raised over £32m by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.
Tom Moore recently underwent cancer treatment and regained mobility after a hip fracture.
His official title will be Captain Sir Thomas Moore under the Ministry of Defence protocol. The knighthood has been approved by the Queen and will be formally announced on Wednesday.
According to Boris Johnson, Capt Tom's "fantastic fundraising broke records" and "inspired the whole country". "On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you. He's a true national treasure," he said.