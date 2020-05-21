Cambodia lifts ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and US

Cambodia lifted the ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the United States introduced amid COVID-19, Reuters reported.

Despite the lifting measures, foreign visitors still need to have a certificate confirming that they are not infected with the new coronavirus, and proof of medical insurance worth $ 50,000 in Cambodia, the country's health ministry said.

They will also be quarantined 14 days after arrival and checked for coronavirus.

“All passengers, both Cambodian and foreign, who are travelling to Cambodia, are admitted to waiting centres for the COVID-19 tests and that they are waiting for results from the Pasteur laboratory,” health minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement.

The health ministry said last Saturday that the last patient with COVID-19 had recovered and left the hospital.

Cambodia reported 122 fatal cases of COVID-19.