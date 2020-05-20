Armenia prosecutor's office sends post on Civil Aviation Committee head to police

YEREVAN. – The prosecutor's office has sent the post on Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, to the police. This report was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General.
He added that this post was sent to the police for inspection and to determine the future course of action in this regard.
To note, Tatevik Revazian had a daughter on Tuesday. After that, Artyom Khachatryan, the editor of shame.am website, had made a post on his Facebook page, insulting Revazian and her newborn.