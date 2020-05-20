News
Wednesday
May 20
Armenian IT expert says structure of sector will undergo changes this year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

A decline in the IT sector isn’t very likely this year, but there will be changes in the sector. This is what Director of the Enterprises Incubator Foundation Bagrat Yengibaryan said during a discussion on the prospects for high technological industry today. According to him, in light of the crisis, supranational companies haven’t been affected in practice, and there might have been hardships, but none of their research centers, including the research centers in Armenia, has been affected from the financial perspective.

As far as local IT companies are concerned, several companies offering products have grown significantly in this period. The companies that outsource have been affected, and engineering companies have also faced hardships since they haven’t been able to ensure supplies due to the global situation.

According to the IT expert, at this moment, it wouldn’t be right to try to save companies that are on the brink of closure. Yengibaryan stated that, in reality, it is necessary to understand how it is possible to support successful companies and the companies that are trying to change their profiles.

Yengibaryan added that the coronavirus pandemic has also allowed to offer sober evaluations of the level of access to the Internet and computer technologies in general.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
