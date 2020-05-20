17 Armenian opposition union and political party members apprehended

Seventeen supporters of member of Adekvad Union Artur Danielyan and members of the Republican Party of Armenia have been taken to the central police station for committing an act provided for by Article 182 of the Administrative Offenses Code (insidiously failing to obey to the lawful order or demand of a police officer or serviceman).
Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan went live on Facebook and informed that police have also apprehended members of the Youth Organization of the Republican Party of Armenia, including the Organization’s president Hayk Mamijanyan.