Opposition union’s apprehended members being released from downtown Yerevan police department

YEREVAN. – Most of the apprehended members of the opposition Adeqvat union were released from the Kentron central Yerevan precinct of Police of Armenia.
Grigor Minasyan, a member of this union, told reporters that they had obeyed the police instructions, but, still, had been apprehended.
"As members of the union, we had gone to the '6th Department' of the Police to support [head of the union] Artur Danielyan. We keep the social distance. At first, the police made calls to keep the social distance, after which, making sure that we were keeping [it], they started voicing that carrying out gatherings of more than five people was forbidden, and they apprehended us. ”
And Artur Danielyan told reporters that the female members of their union were released. "There are 12 people in this [police] division; at least a few people are inside," he added.