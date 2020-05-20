News
Wednesday
May 20
Yerevan police apprehend several picketers, including renowned actor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – He did not carry out the lawful demand of the police, we took him away. One of the police officers stated this Wednesday in front of the government building where a group of restaurant owners, employees, and toastmasters staged a protest. They were demanding that they, too, be allowed to work again after the recent easing of some restrictions that were imposed due to the COVID-19 situation in Armenia.

Police apprehended three of the demonstrators, including renowned actor Sargis Grigoryan.

Also, the law enforcement officers demanded that the picketers get out of the grass area outside the government building, and to keep social distance.
This text available in   Հայերեն
