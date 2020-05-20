Karabakh President-elect meets with elected deputies representing his political party

President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan today met with the deputies elected through the Free Homeland Party-Christian Union Party Alliance and posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today I met with the deputies elected through the Free Homeland Party-Christian Union Party Alliance. Once again, I congratulated them on having the opportunity to work in the legislature and discussed issues related to the formation of the administration of the new Parliament (the administration will be formed on May 21).
During the meeting, we also touched upon several issues facing our country and our future actions as the elected authorities of the Republic of Artsakh.”