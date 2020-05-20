Armenia ruling party founding board member was among those apprehended, opposition union leader says

YEREVAN. – From a political point of view, I rule out that the former presidents will want and have a wish to enter active politics in the near future if Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not involve them in politics, as he did with the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. Artur Danielyan, head of the opposition Adeqvat union, said this in a conversation with journalists Wednesday.
"In fact, apprehending us is a threat to them. (…). There is no threat in my words; I would say it is a prediction," Danielyan added, in particular.
He noted that Armenia, including its law enforcement system, was collapsing.
"I am sure that if elections were held this Sunday, a large number of people would no longer vote for Pashinyan. A member of the founding board of the [ruling] Civil Contract Party was also among those apprehended today, "Artur Danielyan added, in particular.
To note, Artur Danielyan, head of the Adeqvat union, was summoned to the Police special department for questioning on Wednesday. Subsequently, 17 members of this union were detained outside this department for non-compliance with police requirements.