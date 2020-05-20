Protesters to Armenia government: Reopen restaurants, we also want to bear responsibly

YEREVAN. – The Commandant’s wants to assist, wants to find possible ways to solve the problem of our future work, as it will help all sectors of the economy. Vardan Khachatryan, one of the participants in the protest outside of the government of Armenia and who went inside and discussed the issue with the government representatives, said this Wednesday.
He said that at that meeting they presented their proposal to the authorities: "Open the restaurants with courage, the responsibility is not only on you, we also want to bear responsibly. We want to discuss, find a solution whereby our future work will be possible," he said, adding that the picketers have decided to discuss the matter in depth and present the problems and possible solutions.
As reported earlier, a group of restaurant owners, employees, and toastmasters staged a protest outside the Armenia government building. They were demanding that they, too, be allowed to work again after the recent easing of some restrictions that were imposed due to the COVID-19 situation in Armenia.