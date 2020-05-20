News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Protesters to Armenia government: Reopen restaurants, we also want to bear responsibly
Protesters to Armenia government: Reopen restaurants, we also want to bear responsibly
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – The Commandant’s wants to assist, wants to find possible ways to solve the problem of our future work, as it will help all sectors of the economy. Vardan Khachatryan, one of the participants in the protest outside of the government of Armenia and who went inside and discussed the issue with the government representatives, said this Wednesday.

He said that at that meeting they presented their proposal to the authorities: "Open the restaurants with courage, the responsibility is not only on you, we also want to bear responsibly. We want to discuss, find a solution whereby our future work will be possible," he said, adding that the picketers have decided to discuss the matter in depth and present the problems and possible solutions.

As reported earlier, a group of restaurant owners, employees, and toastmasters staged a protest outside the Armenia government building. They were demanding that they, too, be allowed to work again after the recent easing of some restrictions that were imposed due to the COVID-19 situation in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Truck driver who came from Armenia tests positive for COVID-19 in Georgia
He has been hospitalized...
 Armenia to soon start production of COVID-19 tests
“The Institute of Molecular Biology will soon begin production of tests for coronavirus...
 Pompeo says China’s contributions to fighting pandemic are paltry compared to cost they have imposed on world
"This plague has cost roughly 90,000 American lives...
 Armenian PM holds meeting on efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19
Pashinyan noted that the main task remains to continue to learn to live in a COVID-19 and to take the spread of coronavirus under the strictest control...
 Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss tourism and fight against COVID-19
Russian and Turkish FMs Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu...
 Armenian FM discuss bilateral relations agenda with his Tajik counterpart
The sides mutually expressed satisfaction with the cooperation based on traditional friendship...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos