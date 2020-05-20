Armenia MOD: Preventive measures will be taken in case of threat from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side is closely following the ongoing military exercises in Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Deputy Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan told reporters on Wednesday.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani authorities, as before, ignored their international obligations, and began their military exercises without informing the international organizations.

In Balayan’s words, there is no tension on the borders of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). "If we feel that the security of Armenia or Artsakh has been threatened as a result of the military exercises, preventive measures will be taken immediately. The international community will understand, as we have warned about this in advance. There are no changes in our combat duty. In general, we expect everything from the adversary," he added.

At the same time, Gabriel Balayan noted that at the moment Armenia does not feel an immediate danger. "Appropriate measures will be taken in case of a threat; and you have already seen it," Balayan said, adding that most of the statements of the Azerbaijani leadership are intended for internal use.