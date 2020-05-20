Karen Vardanyan says current structure of Armenian army impedes development of military-industrial complex

Armenian military-industrial complex companies face serious problems associated with insufficient volumes of orders, CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises Karen Vardanyan said on Wednesday.
According to him, the production is being created in Armenia, but its quantity and volumes do not correspond to the challenges facing the country.
Armenian generals prefer to buy weapons from Russia and Vardanyan noted that Armenia needs serious army reform.
“With the current structure of our army, which corresponds to the structure of the Russian ground forces, it will be difficult to achieve success in the next Karabakh war,” he said noting that the current structure of the Armenian army also impedes the development of the military-industrial complex.