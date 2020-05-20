Karen Vardanyan: Armenian authorities do not have a serious conceptual approach to the issue of e-government development

The Armenian authorities do not have a serious conceptual approach to the issue of e-government development, CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises Karen Vardanyan said during the discussions on Prospects for High-Tech Industry.

According to him, it seemed that after the revolution a more serious approach would be taken to this issue, but this did not happen.

"Part of the system is under the responsibility of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister, and part is the profit center," he said. "The authorities do not have a principled approach to the development of this system."

Vardanyan noted that earlier such projects were financed by the WB or European structures, however, the requirements put forward by these organizations did not allow local companies to participate in these projects, as a result, they were implemented by 'some company in Nigeria', then the company quoted, and system maintenance issues and security remained open. As a result, e-governance has become the weakest link in Armenia in terms of security.

He noted that to solve the problem of cybersecurity, the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises, together with the ArmSec Foundation, conducts 'conditional cyberattacks' on systems, identifies gaps, and provides relevant information to fill out the gab.

“Holding such events has already become a tradition. Private companies have also begun to provide us with their systems for verification,” he concluded.