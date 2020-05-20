News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia high-tech industry minister holds remote meeting with Russian counterpart
Armenia high-tech industry minister holds remote meeting with Russian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan yesterday held a remote meeting with Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

Minister Manturov briefly presented the dynamics of advancement of the programs that the two countries have been implemented in the high technology and industry sectors to this day and particularly indicated the dynamics of the active development that is noticeable in the space industry.

Minister Arshakyan presented the main areas of activities of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia and attached importance to the directions for cooperation in the high-tech industry and arms industry that were considered and recorded during the sessions held by the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commissions on Economy and Military Technology.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers reached several agreements, and Minister Manturov stated that Russia has expanded production capacities and is ready to provide medical accessories to Armenia to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
7or.am: Russian and Armenian FMs talked about political persecution against Armenia 2nd President
The Russian party directly stated that the official ties...
 Armenia, Russia FMs have phone talk, discuss Nagorno-Karabakh peace process
Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov also touched upon the...
 Armenian parliamentary speaker has phone talk with Russian counterpart
The heads of parliaments of both countries exchanged...
 Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia counterpart on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
He expressed a conviction that the traditions of military brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual assistance will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the development of Armenian-Russian allied relations…
 Russia ambassador: Hard to overestimate Armenian people’s contribution to Victory
Kopirkin issued a message on the 75th anniversary of the victory of the former Soviet Union in World War II…
 Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to Russia president, premier
On the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos