Armenia high-tech industry minister holds remote meeting with Russian counterpart

Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan yesterday held a remote meeting with Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.
Minister Manturov briefly presented the dynamics of advancement of the programs that the two countries have been implemented in the high technology and industry sectors to this day and particularly indicated the dynamics of the active development that is noticeable in the space industry.
Minister Arshakyan presented the main areas of activities of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia and attached importance to the directions for cooperation in the high-tech industry and arms industry that were considered and recorded during the sessions held by the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commissions on Economy and Military Technology.
At the end of the meeting, the ministers reached several agreements, and Minister Manturov stated that Russia has expanded production capacities and is ready to provide medical accessories to Armenia to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.