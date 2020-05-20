Azerbaijan outraged by Artsakh elections

Azerbaijan decided to express outrage by Artsakh elections.

The text of the statement was published in the Azerbaijani media.

In a lengthy statement the MFA referring to tomorrow’s inauguration ceremony of the newly-elected Artsakh president.

According to the statement, "the organization of illegal “elections” and so-called “oath-taking” show in Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno Garabagh region by the occupant Armenia is another bright manifestation of Armenia’s annexationist policy," the Azerbaijani media reported.

“The results of the so-called “elections” contradicting with Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, as well as norms and principles of international law and expressly rejected by the international community don’t and can’t ever have any legal force. The separatist regime established on Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as a result of the illegal application of force by aggressor Armenia to Azerbaijan, occupation of the fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territories, bloody ethnic cleansing, and violation of fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people," the statement said. "Participation of Prime Minister of aggressive Armenia in this provocation, committed under the cover of so-called “inauguration” in Shusha city, which has special importance in historical-cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people, is nothing but to blot the democracy concept out of a person, who has presented himself as so-called “democrat”."

"The war has not over yet, and Azerbaijan has a right to ensure restoration of its territorial integrity by all possible means within the framework of its internationally recognized borders. The corresponding provocative actions of the Armenian leadership nullify practically all efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and serve to strengthen further military confrontation and increase tension in the region.

Let nobody doubt that our occupied territories will be liberated from the occupation, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the framework of its internationally recognized borders will be restored and the fundamental rights of IDPs will be ensured.”