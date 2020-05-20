Trump says China's 'incompetence'' was cause of COVID-19 deaths worldwide

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the position of the Chinese representatives on the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday and said it was precisely the 'incompetence' of the Chinese authorities that led to its spread in the world.
"Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!" Trump tweeted.
The US accuses China of concealing information about the origin of the virus.
Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020