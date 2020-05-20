Deputy minister: At the end of 2019, Armenian IT companies reached an agreement worth $ 8.5 million

At the end of 2019, Armenian IT companies reached an agreement worth $ 8.5 million within the expo exhibitions, Stepan Tsaturyan, deputy minister of the high-tech industry said on Wednesday.
According to him, only last year, Armenian IT companies took part in several large expo exhibitions in Singapore, France, Qatar, Tashkent, and so on.
He noted that part of the contracts worth $ 400 thousand has already been signed.
The market development program for 2020 also provides for participation in international expo-exhibitions. “We are trying to solve several issues at once, to ensure the joint work of local companies, as well as the correct presentation of products and services of companies,” he said.
The deputy minister noted that many exhibitions were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but expressed hope that in September the situation will stabilize and there will be an opportunity to continue working in a normal way.
“Our goal is the active participation of Armenian companies in all international exhibitions,” the deputy minister said, noting that the possibility of major transactions is mainly provided in the framework of such events.