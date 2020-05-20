News
Cooperation program signed between Armenian Defense Ministry, UN Population Fund office
Cooperation program signed between Armenian Defense Ministry, UN Population Fund office
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A cooperation program was signed between the Armenian Ministry of Defense (MOD) and the UN Population Fund office for 2020.

The document was signed by the Head of the MoD Human Rights, Colonel Aleksandr Avetisyan, and the representative of the UN Population Fund office Tsovinar Harutyunyan.

The annual cooperation programs between the Armenian MoD and the UN Population Fund office have been signed since 2014 and are aimed at protecting women's rights and ensuring equal opportunities in the Armed Forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
