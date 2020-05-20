News
Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss tourism and fight against COVID-19
Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss tourism and fight against COVID-19
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russian and Turkish FMs Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu held phone talks, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

Regional issues, tourism, and the fight against coronavirus have been discussed during the talks, the source noted.

An outbreak caused by a coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of 2019 in the Chinese Wuhan. On March 11, the WHO recognized it as a pandemic. Over 4.9 million people have contracted COVID-19 globally. The death toll has reached over 320 thousand.
