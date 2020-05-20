News
News
Armenian FM discuss bilateral relations agenda with his Tajik counterpart
Armenian FM discuss bilateral relations agenda with his Tajik counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Aslov, MFA's press service reported.

The two exchanged views on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at the national level. The Armenian FM expressed gratitude to the Tajik authorities for the aid rendered on the spot to the Armenian community and highlighted its role in strengthening the dialogue between the two countries.

The sides mutually expressed satisfaction with the cooperation based on traditional friendship and mutual respect between Armenia and Tajikistan and reaffirmed their readiness to take steps to further expand and deepen the bilateral agenda.

In this context, the sides highlighted the importance of enhancing dialogue at various levels, holding consultations between the MFA and strengthening cooperation at the parliamentary platform.

The FMs identified trade, economic, energy, medical, scientific, innovative, and information fields, as well as cultural and humanitarian fields as priority areas of interaction.

The parties spoke in detail about cooperation in regional and international formats, including within the UN, CSTO, and the CIS. They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
