UN calls on Israel to abandon threats of annexation of Palestinian territories

The UN calls on Russia, the United States, and the European Union to step up mediation efforts for the Palestinian-Israeli dialogue, and Israel to abandon the threats of annexation, said UN special coordinator for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov.
His remarks came amid Palestine’s statement on withdrawal from all international agreements with the US and Israel, TASS reported.
Thus, Mladenov urged the US, Russia, and the EU to work together with the UN to quickly move forward with a proposal that will allow the quartet to play an intermediary role and work together with the countries of the region to advance towards peace.
Israel must stop the threat of annexation, Mladenov added.