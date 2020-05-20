News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
UN calls on Israel to abandon threats of annexation of Palestinian territories
UN calls on Israel to abandon threats of annexation of Palestinian territories
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The UN calls on Russia, the United States, and the European Union to step up mediation efforts for the Palestinian-Israeli dialogue, and Israel to abandon the threats of annexation, said UN special coordinator for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov.

His remarks came amid Palestine’s statement on withdrawal from all international agreements with the US and Israel, TASS reported.

Thus, Mladenov urged the US, Russia, and the EU to work together with the UN to quickly move forward with a proposal that will allow the quartet to play an intermediary role and work together with the countries of the region to advance towards peace.

Israel must stop the threat of annexation, Mladenov added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cooperation program signed between Armenian Defense Ministry, UN Population Fund office
The document was signed by the Head of the MoD Human Rights, Colonel Aleksandr Avetisyan...
 UN Secretary-General urges governments to pay attention to measures of psychological support for citizens
The Secretary-General noted that the threat of the disease, deaths of loved ones...
 Iranian FM sends letter to UN on threats caused by illegal US measures
Zarif has mentioned important tips about the US’ illegal withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal...
 Armenia Government, UN World Food Programme sign MoU
Within the five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP), the WFP will...
 Armenian is elected Russia representative at UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration
Political scientist Genry Sardaryan, is Dean of the Faculty of Management and Politics of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) of the Russian Foreign Ministry…
 UN: World's hunger strike could double by economic impact of pandemic
“COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos