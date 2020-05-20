Armenian PM holds meeting on efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19

A meeting of the committee coordinating the work on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia took place Wednesday at the government, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the PM, the recent pace of the COVID-19 spread has become extremely alarming. If the approaches are not changed, at the end of May there will be about 10 thousand COVID-19 patients in the country, and this figure can even reach 20 thousand in mid-June.

Pashinyan noted that the main task remains to continue to learn to live in a COVID-19 and to take the spread of coronavirus under the strictest control.

Then, the statistics of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Armenia, general dynamics, the state of health of infected people, measures implemented as part of the policy to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection have been discussed.

It was noted that as a result of the increase in testing, it became possible to detect cases of infection as early as possible, avoiding the deterioration of the health status of patients.

The meeting's participants discussed further tasks to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the need for strict monitoring of compliance with the rules established by the commandant’s office and gave relevant instructions.