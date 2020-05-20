News
Pompeo says China’s contributions to fighting pandemic are paltry compared to cost they have imposed on world
Pompeo says China’s contributions to fighting pandemic are paltry compared to cost they have imposed on world
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

China’s contributions to fighting the pandemic are paltry compared to the cost that they have imposed on the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his briefing.

"China’s contributions to fighting the pandemic are paltry compared to the cost that they have imposed on the world.

This plague has cost roughly 90,000 American lives. More than 36 million Americans have lost their job since March. Globally, 300,000 lives– could be as much as around $9 trillion, according to our estimates, the cost imposition on the world by the Chinese Communist Party’s failures.

The United States has responded with about $10 billion to benefit the international response – everything from vaccine research to funding for preparedness efforts and humanitarian aid. That’s compared to a promise of $2 billion from the Chinese. I look forward to seeing them fulfill that $2 billion commitment," he said.

According to him, "the Chinese Communist Party chose to threaten Australia with economic retribution for the simple act of asking for an independent inquiry into the origins of the virus. It’s not right.

We stand with Australia and the more than 120 nations now who have taken up the American call for an inquiry into the origins of the virus, so we can understand what went wrong and save lives now, and in the future.

The Chinese Communist Party also chose to pressure the World Health Organization’s director-general into excluding Taiwan from this week’s World Health Assembly in Geneva."
