Newspaper: Coronavirus is quite widespread among Armenia government

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: In the executive [branch of power], in contrast to the parliament, the spread of the coronavirus is quite widespread.
We learned from the MES [Ministry of Emergency Situations] that they had 17 [such] patients, 24 asymptomatic—isolated, 12 recovered. Is minister [Feliks] Tsolakyan coming to work? we asked. "The first days, no, due to the age issue; now he is coming duteously," said MES spokesperson Edmon Zargaryan. But he works in remote mode—from the office, over the phone.
Is Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan still isolated? "He works from home," informed spokesperson Armine Muradyan. Papikyan's case is easy: he lives alone (he is not married), he has no issue of infecting his relatives, unlike [Health Minister] Arsen Torosyan, who is worried about infecting his grandfather and grandmother.
By the way, there was information that Arsen Torosyan has isolated in Regineh Hotel [in Yerevan], but a loyal adviser, Regineh’s person in charge Ashot Sargsyan, dismissed that the minister was at them, but did not say where he was isolated. "It is very normal that the minister is isolated (…)."
As for the number of infected people in the Ministry of Health, it is also a secret. The spokesperson said they did not note numbers "so we don’t scare people." Are they so many? "No, not so much."