Thursday
May 21
Newspaper: Armenia judiciary facing problem, COVID-19 disrupts plans
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Due to the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Armenia, the number of petitions to the courts is increasing, with which the lawyers petition to postpone the court hearings, taking into account the situation and the high risk.

And yesterday, the lawyer of [former ruling party] RPA chairman [and ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan, Amram Makinyan, submitted such an application to the Court of General Instance of the First Instance of Yerevan.

According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the RA investigative bodies are also facing a serious problem. In particular, according to the information we received, the law enforcement agencies are summoning to the investigative body various persons for various criminal cases as witnesses, suspects or other status, but the witnesses, the suspects who receive notification refuse to appear before the investigative body for the same reason—saying that they are in the risk group and can't attend.

And so, the investigative body, having no other way out, takes the answer of the latter as a basis, and waits for the situation to get milder, then to invite them for questioning, and so, a number of criminal cases are staying where they are.

And according to Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, the coronavirus can remain active for another 5 years.
This text available in   Հայերեն
