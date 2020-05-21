News
Thursday
May 21
News
Newspaper: There will be no shortage of special sessions in Armenia legislature
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The regular session of the National Assembly will start on May 26.

Moreover, according to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, there will be no shortage of special sessions until July. And according to our sources, there are several reasons for that. First of all, due to the coronavirus situation, it is often necessary to convene an extraordinary or a special session and make changes in the previously adopted decisions. In addition, the National Assembly has yet to discuss drafts, the discussion of which may take a long time.

In addition to these drafts, as we have already mentioned, the MPs can often hold sessions due to the coronavirus situation. And according to our information, the MPs have already been notified that a heated and tense period is expected in the near future, and everyone should be ready every minute to come to the National Assembly and take part in an extraordinary session.
