Thursday
May 21
Newspaper: Issue of mass brawl at Armenia parliament reaches all the way to PACE
Newspaper: Issue of mass brawl at Armenia parliament reaches all the way to PACE
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The issue of the mass brawl that took place in the National Assembly on May 8 has reached all the way to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe [(PACE)].

According to our information, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) party, a member of which is also the [opposition] Bright Armenia Party, has started a so-called [respective] fact-finding work for about a week now.

One by one they hear Armenia’s delegation to the PACE’s parties to the incident, are interested in the details of the incident. (…) And from the governmental delegates’ to the PACE, that black deed—presenting explanations [for that incident]—has been put on Hovhannes Igityan's shoulders.

We were informed that Igityan was informed on behalf of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that if ALDE made a separate statement on the incident, he would be deprived of his membership in the PACE delegation.
