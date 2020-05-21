News
Armenia labor, social affairs minister self-isolates
Armenia labor, social affairs minister self-isolates
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – COVID-19 did not bypass the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, and even infected key figures in the ministry, according to Hraparak.am.

"In response to our question, the minister's [Zaruhi Batoyan] spokesperson said that the minister had taken a test, the result was negative, now she has self-isolated and is working from home.

We learned that the minister's assistants, particularly Mushegh Hovsepyan (…), were infected with the coronavirus. The 24-year-old assistant de facto runs the ministry.

We learned that Deputy Minister Smbat Saiyan's driver and Chief of Staff Stepan Machyan's assistant were also infected with the coronavirus.

In response to our question whether it is true that the abovementioned persons were infected, the minister's spokesperson did not answer, reasoning that it is a medical secret,” Hraparak.am added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
