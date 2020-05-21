Armenia PM: Our affairs are not good in connection with coronavirus

YEREVAN. – Our affairs are not good in connection with the coronavirus; 335 new cases were registered yesterday, a total of 70 deaths. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"I had wanted information about the existing mood among the public in connection with the coronavirus. I learned surprising facts from there that even the government was giving people money to agree to become a coronavirus patient. It has a specific explanation: allegedly, to receive international assistance, and the deaths caused from other diseases are recorded as deaths due to the coronavirus. I would like to emphasize again that we have not provided any inaccurate information since the first day.
The situation is much more serious than we can imagine. We need to take strict measures to bring the pandemic under control so that we do not have to resort to the most extreme restrictions. We must be able to ensure quarantine conditions without declaring quarantine," said the Prime Minister.
And touching upon recently making wearing of face masks mandatory in Armenia, Pashinyan noted as follows, in particular: "We must ensure that this demand is met in the state bodies."