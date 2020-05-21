News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Our affairs are not good in connection with coronavirus
Armenia PM: Our affairs are not good in connection with coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Our affairs are not good in connection with the coronavirus; 335 new cases were registered yesterday, a total of 70 deaths. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"I had wanted information about the existing mood among the public in connection with the coronavirus. I learned surprising facts from there that even the government was giving people money to agree to become a coronavirus patient. It has a specific explanation: allegedly, to receive international assistance, and the deaths caused from other diseases are recorded as deaths due to the coronavirus. I would like to emphasize again that we have not provided any inaccurate information since the first day.

The situation is much more serious than we can imagine. We need to take strict measures to bring the pandemic under control so that we do not have to resort to the most extreme restrictions. We must be able to ensure quarantine conditions without declaring quarantine," said the Prime Minister.

And touching upon  recently making wearing of face masks mandatory in Armenia, Pashinyan noted as follows, in particular: "We must ensure that this demand is met in the state bodies."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU hopes tourist season will be pan-European this summer
His remarks came in an interview with France's BFM TV channel...
 Almost 20 thousand COVID-19 cases recorded in Brazil
The number of fatal cases over the same period increased by 889 up to 18,860...
 Armenia health minister: Over AMD 4bn collected for COVID-19 measures
And AMD 2.4bn have already been spent…
 Those in Armenia who had coronavirus but died of other diseases are not autopsied
The minister of health informed…
 India records over 5,600 COVID-19 cases per day
63,624 people undergo treatment in the country...
 Health minister: There are 203 beds at Armenia intensive care units where COVID-19 patients are treated
And 131 of these beds are currently occupied…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos