Armenia’s Pashinyan: There is very effective way to fight COVID-19
Armenia’s Pashinyan: There is very effective way to fight COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I urge not to spread fake news about the coronavirus. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"All the information and assessments given by the government are objective and true. The assessments that are changing are related to the acquisition of a new practice. Today, there is no country that can say that it recognizes the virus 100 percent, knows all its parameters, and there is no need to review knowledge.

For me, there is a very effective way to fight coronavirus; it is individual responsibility. Yes, the ideology of our government is that we must resolve these issues within the framework of individual responsibility, including within the framework of the individual responsibility of each official. I ask us all to treat [this matter] with the utmost seriousness. Otherwise, we will face new shocks," the PM added.
