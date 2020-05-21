Armenia government approves 2 draft codes

YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the draft Criminal Code and the draft Criminal Procedure Code.
Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan noted that these codes suggest conceptual changes, launch the institution of criminal liability of legal entities, and launch many alternative precautionary measures that will lead to a reduction in the number of arrests in the country.
In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the public debates on these drafts will take place in the National Assembly. "I hope that our criminal legal situation will change significantly as a result of the adoption of these laws," he added.